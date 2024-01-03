Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 87 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.54.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.37.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

