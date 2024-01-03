Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

