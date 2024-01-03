Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Talos Energy worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 1,055,169 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 754,860 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $1,991,564.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,089,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,273,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Talos Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $383.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

