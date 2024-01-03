The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $617.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $74.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

