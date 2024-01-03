Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

