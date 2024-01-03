UMB Bank n.a. Has $42.85 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $481.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.21.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

