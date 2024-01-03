Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Position Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 56.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,525,311.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,525,311.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $3,078,292 in the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPST

Upstart Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.