VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of VAALCO Energy worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EGY opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $480.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

