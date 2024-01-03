Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

