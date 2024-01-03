Vanderbilt University Purchases Shares of 6,348 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,348 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.