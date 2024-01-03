Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

