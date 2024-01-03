Weaver Consulting Group Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays cut Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.37.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.