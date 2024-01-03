Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WMK opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

