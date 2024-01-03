White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,164,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 71,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

