Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.02

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.72. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 5,638 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 2.8 %
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
