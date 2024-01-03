WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $19.63 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,174 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,004,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 20,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average is $343.46.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.