10,783 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Endeavor Group by 234.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 543,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 381,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 82.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

