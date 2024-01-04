143,995 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Confluent by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Confluent Price Performance

Confluent stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

