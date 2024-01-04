2,406 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,983,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,472,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,671,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VAC

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.