44,197 Shares in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,197 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Enviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,416,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $936,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,968 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 32.3% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,598,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enviva by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 937,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enviva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 425,320 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In related news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $3,352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

Enviva stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Enviva Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

