6,184 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,162 shares of company stock worth $1,564,384. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOG. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.