9,837 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

