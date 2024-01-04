Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,106 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 373,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $162,338,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

