Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

