Advisory Alpha LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,719 shares of company stock worth $19,632,188 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

