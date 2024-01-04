AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Timken by 50.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 188,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Timken by 23,982.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE TKR opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

