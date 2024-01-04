AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

