AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 18.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 394,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.