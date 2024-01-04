AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 9.3% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 40,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.19%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.