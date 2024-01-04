Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEC opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $647.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

