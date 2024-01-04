Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 148,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $142.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,719 shares of company stock worth $19,632,188 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.