Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

