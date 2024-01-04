Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

