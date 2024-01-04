Altus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

