Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMAL opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $775.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,013,682 shares in the company, valued at $169,409,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated bought 68,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $1,447,815.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,013,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,409,237.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

