Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 4th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $148.47 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

