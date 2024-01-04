Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.54.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

