Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First Affirmative Financial Network’s 3rd Largest Position

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

