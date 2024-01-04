Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 83,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

