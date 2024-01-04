Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86,460 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

