Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,491 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 28.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $248,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.60 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.80 and a 200-day moving average of $343.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.