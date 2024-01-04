Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 703 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $409.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.45. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.29 and a 12-month high of $433.19.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

