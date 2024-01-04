Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after acquiring an additional 937,448 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

