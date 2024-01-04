Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,122.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,084 shares of company stock worth $1,089,378. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

