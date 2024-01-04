Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 1.5 %

MTCH stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

