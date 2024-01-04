Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,455 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $210,964,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 5.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after buying an additional 87,878 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BILL in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

NYSE:BILL opened at $74.47 on Thursday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

