Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 16,851 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $280.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.60. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

