Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 476 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,354 shares of company stock worth $10,269,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

