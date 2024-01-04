Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,712 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after buying an additional 345,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after buying an additional 11,310,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $655,830,000 after buying an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,860,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at $86,860,365.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 783,212 shares of company stock worth $112,432,593. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

