Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $459,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

